Apollo Global Management's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Apollo Global Management. Our analysis of options history for Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) revealed 10 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 40% of traders were bullish, while 50% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $323,434, and 4 were calls, valued at $230,613.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $75.0 and $120.0 for Apollo Global Management, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Apollo Global Management's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Apollo Global Management's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $75.0 to $120.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Apollo Global Management Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume APO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $4.7 $4.5 $4.5 $120.00 $140.4K 77 0 APO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $2.0 $1.95 $1.95 $100.00 $82.4K 251 423 APO PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/13/24 $0.95 $0.65 $0.9 $104.00 $68.2K 138 759 APO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $2.25 $2.0 $2.25 $90.00 $67.2K 428 300 APO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $3.9 $3.4 $3.85 $75.00 $37.7K 351 101

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management Inc is an alternative investment manager. It serves various sectors such as chemicals, manufacturing and industrial, natural resources, consumer and retail, consumer services, business services, financial services, leisure, and media and telecom and technology. The company operates in three business segments that are Asset Management, Retirement Services, and Principal Investing. It generates maximum revenue from the Retirement Services segment.

In light of the recent options history for Apollo Global Management, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Apollo Global Management With a volume of 2,949,396, the price of APO is down -0.92% at $106.61. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 50 days. Expert Opinions on Apollo Global Management

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $134.0.

An analyst from Argus Research persists with their Buy rating on Apollo Global Management, maintaining a target price of $125. An analyst from Deutsche Bank persists with their Buy rating on Apollo Global Management, maintaining a target price of $124. An analyst from Redburn Atlantic has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $153.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Apollo Global Management options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.