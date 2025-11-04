Apollo Global Management, Inc Profit Climbs In Q3

(RTTNews) - Apollo Global Management, Inc (APO) revealed earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $1.712 billion, or $2.78 per share. This compares with $787 million, or $1.29 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Apollo Global Management, Inc reported adjusted earnings of $1.357 billion or $2.17 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 26.4% to $9.823 billion from $7.773 billion last year.

Apollo Global Management, Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.712 Bln. vs. $787 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.78 vs. $1.29 last year. -Revenue: $9.823 Bln vs. $7.773 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.