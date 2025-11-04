Markets
APO

Apollo Global Management, Inc Profit Climbs In Q3

November 04, 2025 — 06:49 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Apollo Global Management, Inc (APO) revealed earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $1.712 billion, or $2.78 per share. This compares with $787 million, or $1.29 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Apollo Global Management, Inc reported adjusted earnings of $1.357 billion or $2.17 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 26.4% to $9.823 billion from $7.773 billion last year.

Apollo Global Management, Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.712 Bln. vs. $787 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.78 vs. $1.29 last year. -Revenue: $9.823 Bln vs. $7.773 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

APO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.