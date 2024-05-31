Apollo Future Mobility Unanimous AGM Decisions

Apollo Future Mobility Group Limited (HK:0860) has released an update.

Apollo Future Mobility Group Limited is pleased to announce that all resolutions proposed during the Annual General Meeting on May 31, 2024, including the issuance and repurchase of shares, re-election of directors, and the refreshment of the Share Option Scheme mandate limit, were overwhelmingly passed by shareholders. The elections and appointments were nearly unanimous, with each resolution receiving 99.99% approval. The company has no controlling shareholder and no conflicts of interest were reported among executive directors or their associates regarding the voting process.

