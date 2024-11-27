Apogee Therapeutics price target raised to $110 from $95 at Guggenheim

Guggenheim analyst Seamus Fernandez raised the firm’s price target on Apogee Therapeutics (APGE) to $110 from $95 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares to reflect recent pipeline advancements. The firm, which notes it has a “bullish view” on Apogee’s approach, looks forward to learning more about the company’s development plans at Apogee’s R&D Day on Monday, December 2, the analyst added.

