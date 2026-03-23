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APGE

Apogee To Present 52-Week Phase 2 Data For Zumilokibart In Atopic Dermatitis, Today

March 23, 2026 — 05:43 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Apogee Therapeutics (APGE) is set to present new 52-week results from Part A of its Phase 2 APEX trial evaluating Zumilokibart in patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis. The data will be reported today, March 23, 2026, during a company webcast scheduled for 8:00 am ET, marking an important milestone for its lead anti-IL-13 antibody program.

Zumilokibart (APG777) is engineered for extended half-life and infrequent dosing, with the potential to offer every three- or six-months administration- an approach Apogee believes could set a new standard in the atopic dermatitis market.

The APEX trial consists of two complementary components. Part A is a 52-week maintenance phase designed to evaluate long-term safety, durability of response, and the ability to maintain skin clearance over a full year of treatment. Today's readout is expected to clarify whether Zumilokibart can deliver sustained benefit with its extended-interval dosing strategy.

Part B, by contrast, is a 16-week induction phase comparing low, medium, and high doses of the antibody against placebo. Enrollment for Part B has already been completed, and the company expects to report the 16-week results in the second quarter of 2026. These data will help refine dose selection as Apogee prepares for late-stage development.

With results from both Part A and Part B, along with upcoming regulatory discussions, Apogee plans to advance Zumilokibart into a Phase 3 trial in the second half of 2026.

APGE has traded between $26.02 and $84.56 over the past year. The stock closed Friday's trading (March 20, 2026) at $66.04, down 3.59%. In pre-market trading the stock is at $64.28, down 2.67%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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