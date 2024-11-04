Apogee Expands with UW Interco Acquisition

The latest announcement is out from Apogee ( (APOG) ).

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. completed its acquisition of UW Interco, LLC for $242 million, enhancing its Large-Scale Optical segment. The deal is expected to boost fiscal 2026 revenue by $100 million and achieve a 20% adjusted EBITDA margin. While fiscal 2025 may see a dip in EPS due to increased costs, the acquisition promises long-term growth and expanded market opportunities.

