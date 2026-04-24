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Apogee Enterprises Sees Decline In FY27 - Update

April 24, 2026 — 07:05 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Friday, Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG) initiated its adjusted earnings and net sales guidance for the full-year 2027.

For fiscal 2027, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $2.70 to $3.25 per share on net sales between $1.38 billion and $1.43 billion.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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