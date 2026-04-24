Apogee Enterprises Sees Decline In FY27 - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Friday, Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG) initiated its adjusted earnings and net sales guidance for the full-year 2027.

For fiscal 2027, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $2.70 to $3.25 per share on net sales between $1.38 billion and $1.43 billion.

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