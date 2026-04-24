Apogee Enterprises Inc. Profit Advances In Q4

(RTTNews) - Apogee Enterprises Inc. (APOG) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $16.62 million, or $0.78 per share. This compares with $2.48 million, or $0.11 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Apogee Enterprises Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $19.70 million or $0.92 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.6% to $351.35 million from $345.69 million last year.

Apogee Enterprises Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $16.62 Mln. vs. $2.48 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.78 vs. $0.11 last year. -Revenue: $351.35 Mln vs. $345.69 Mln last year.

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