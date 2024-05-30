APM Securities Trading Halt Pending Acquisition Update

APM Human Services International Limited (AU:APM) has released an update.

APM Human Services International Limited has requested a trading halt on their securities, awaiting a forthcoming announcement about a non-binding acquisition proposal by Madison Dearborn Partners. The halt will last until the release of the announcement or the commencement of normal trading on June 4, 2024, whichever is earlier.

