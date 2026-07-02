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APi Group Completes WTech Fire Acquisition; Raises FY26 Guidance

July 02, 2026 — 07:49 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - APi Group Corp. (APG) on Thursday announced the completion of its acquisition of WTech Fire Group, a provider of fire sprinkler, suppression and detection solutions across Europe.

The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The acquisition was closed on July 1, is expected to add approximately $175 million in annual revenue and expand APi's international fire and life safety business.

Looking ahead, the company raised its 2026 net revenue guidance to $8.66 billion to $8.86 billion from $8.58 billion to $8.78 billion.

The company also increased its 2026 adjusted EBITDA outlook to $1.18 billion to $1.24 billion from $1.17 billion to $1.23 billion.

In the pre-market trading, tAPi Group Corp is 0.55% higher at $42 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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