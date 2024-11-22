News & Insights

APi Group CFO Kevin Krumm To Step Down; Names Interim Replacement; Backs Annual Outlook

November 22, 2024 — 08:01 am EST

(RTTNews) - APi Group Corporation (APG), a business services provider of safety and specialty services, Friday said its Chief Financial Officer, Kevin Krumm will step down from the post on December 13, 2024, to accept another offer.

The company has named David Jackola, current Chief Financial Officer and Vice President of Transformation at APi International, as interim finance chief until a replacement is found.

The company noted that it has initiated a search process to identify one for the CFO position.

Additionally, APi has confirmed its full-year outlook. It continues to expect revenue of about $7 billion and adjusted EBITDA or adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization of $890 million - $900 million for the year.

