APi Group CFO Kevin Krumm to step down

November 22, 2024 — 07:35 am EST

APi Group (APG) announced that Kevin Krumm, CFO, will step down from his role on December 13 to accept another opportunity. David Jackola, current CFO and VP of transformation at APi International, will assume the role of interim CFO upon Krumm’s departure and until a successor is appointed.

