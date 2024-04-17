APi Group (APG) Price Target Increased by 7.12% to 46.01

The average one-year price target for APi Group (NYSE:APG) has been revised to 46.01 / share. This is an increase of 7.12% from the prior estimate of 42.95 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 40.40 to a high of 50.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 17.65% from the latest reported closing price of 39.11 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 564 funds or institutions reporting positions in APi Group. This is an increase of 32 owner(s) or 6.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to APG is 0.62%, an increase of 10.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.34% to 209,623K shares. The put/call ratio of APG is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Viking Global Investors holds 34,303K shares representing 13.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,200K shares, representing an increase of 0.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APG by 20.80% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 8,145K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,510K shares, representing a decrease of 16.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APG by 6.75% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,622K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,857K shares, representing an increase of 11.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APG by 34.83% over the last quarter.

ADW Capital Management holds 5,950K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 5,547K shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,851K shares, representing an increase of 12.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APG by 17.97% over the last quarter.

APi Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

APi is a market-leading business services provider of safety, specialty and industrial services in over 200 locations, primarily in North America. APi provides statutorily mandated services to a strong base of long-standing customers across industries.The Company has a winning leadership culture driven by entrepreneurial business leaders to deliver innovative solutions for its customers.

