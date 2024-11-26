API crude inventories for week of November 22

API reports that crude inventories fell 5.9M barrels last week. Gasoline inventories rose 1.8M barrels, according to Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the data. API’s Weekly Statistical Bulletin is scheduled for release every Tuesday afternoon.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on USO:
- EIA natural gas storage change for week ending November 15
- Crude inventories for the week of November 15
- API crude inventories for week of November 15
- Crude inventories for the week of November 8
- EIA natural gas storage change for week ending November 8
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.