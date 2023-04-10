APi (APG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

APi (APG) closed at $21.09 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.86% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.3%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.19%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 3.06% over the past month, lagging the Business Services sector's loss of 1.44% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.13% in that time.

APi will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect APi to post earnings of $0.23 per share. This would mark no growth from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.54 billion, up 5% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.49 per share and revenue of $6.87 billion. These totals would mark changes of +12.03% and +4.77%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for APi should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. APi currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note APi's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 14.03. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.3.

Also, we should mention that APG has a PEG ratio of 0.83. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Business - Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.71 as of yesterday's close.

The Business - Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 19, putting it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

