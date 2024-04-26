APi (APG) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

The most recent trading session ended with APi (APG) standing at $38.09, reflecting a +1.09% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.02%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.4%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 2.03%.

The company's shares have seen a decrease of 4.05% over the last month, surpassing the Business Services sector's loss of 5.04% and falling behind the S&P 500's loss of 3.15%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of APi in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on May 2, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.32, indicating a 28% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.61 billion, down 0.43% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.87 per share and revenue of $7.13 billion. These totals would mark changes of +18.35% and +2.93%, respectively, from last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for APi. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.36% upward. APi currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

From a valuation perspective, APi is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.15. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.51.

One should further note that APG currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.12. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Business - Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.3.

The Business - Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 167, which puts it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Buy 5 Stocks BEFORE Election Day

Biden or Trump? Zacks is releasing a FREE Special Report, Profit from the 2024 Presidential Election (no matter who wins).

Since 1950, presidential election years have been strong for the market. This report names 5 timely stocks to ride the wave of electoral excitement.

They include a medical manufacturer that gained +11,000% in the last 15 years… a rental company absolutely crushing its sector… an energy powerhouse planning to grow its already large dividend by 25%... an aerospace and defense standout that just landed a potentially $80 billion contract… and a giant chipmaker building huge plants in the U.S.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

APi Group Corporation (APG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.