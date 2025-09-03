APD's Cleveland Air Separation Facility Is Operational, Supply Begins

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. APD announced that its new air separation facility in Cleveland, OH, is online, supplying to the onsite as well as regional customers. The new facility is owned and operated by the company and equipped with liquid production capability.

APD is also reinvesting in the location to extend the lifespan of an existing air separation unit and liquefier plant. The facility is engaged in the production of gaseous oxygen, gaseous nitrogen and liquid argon, which are supplied to an onsite customer under provisions of a long-term contract, while additional products are supplied to the regional merchant market.

This important merchant market base will be continually served through this new facility, enhancing APD’s strategic footprint. A significant onsite customer is also partaking in the investments being made at this location. The location becomes of great importance to APD since it caters to a diverse customer base.

The operations in Cleveland have been ongoing since the 1960s, strengthening its presence by supplying to varied industries including chemicals, food, electronics, primary materials, fabricated metals, health and medical, and utilities. The facility in Cleveland has also emerged as a liquid backup source to the onsite gaseous supply for several other Air Products' customers in the area, further enhancing its strategic value.

APD stock has gained 8.9% over the past year against the industry’s 17% decline.



