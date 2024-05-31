News & Insights

ApartmentLove Inc. Announces Filing Schedule

May 31, 2024 — 07:37 pm EDT

ApartmentLove, Inc. (TSE:APLV) has released an update.

ApartmentLove Inc. has provided a status update on the management cease trade order (MCTO), indicating that the delayed annual and interim financial statements are expected to be filed by June 17 and June 19, 2024, respectively. The company has assured that there have been no significant changes since their last announcement and remains in compliance with alternative information guidelines while not being subject to any insolvency proceedings.

