APAC Realty’s ERA Singapore Tops Employer Rankings

APAC Realty Ltd. (SG:CLN) has released an update.
APAC Realty’s ERA Singapore has been accoladed as the top employer in Asia-Pacific by the Financial Times and Statista, underscoring its commitment to fostering a supportive work environment. This recognition highlights ERA Singapore’s dedication to leveraging technology and employee development, which also earned it The Straits Times’ Best Customer Service award for 2024/2025. By continuously empowering its workforce, ERA Singapore sets new industry benchmarks and delivers exceptional value to clients.
