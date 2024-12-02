News & Insights

APA Group to Lead Pilbara Energy Infrastructure Project

December 02, 2024 — 10:31 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

APA Group (AU:APA) has released an update.

APA Group has been awarded Priority Project status by the Western Australian Government for developing electricity transmission infrastructure in the Pilbara region, a crucial step in the state’s decarbonisation plans. The project aims to connect APA’s power stations and facilitate renewable energy generation, aligning with the government’s net-zero emissions target by 2050. APA plans to collaborate with local communities and stakeholders to advance the initiative, leveraging its extensive experience in energy infrastructure.

