APA Group to Lead Pilbara Energy Infrastructure Project

APA Group has been awarded Priority Project status by the Western Australian Government for developing electricity transmission infrastructure in the Pilbara region, a crucial step in the state’s decarbonisation plans. The project aims to connect APA’s power stations and facilitate renewable energy generation, aligning with the government’s net-zero emissions target by 2050. APA plans to collaborate with local communities and stakeholders to advance the initiative, leveraging its extensive experience in energy infrastructure.

