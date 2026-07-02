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A.P. Moller Holding Buys Ocean Yield From KKR

July 02, 2026 — 05:19 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - A.P. Moller Holding and KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) have announced that they have inked a deal under which a subsidiary of A.P. Moller Holding will buy Ocean Yield, a ship leasing platform, from the funds managed by KKR. The acquisition of Ocean Yield will boost A.P. Moller Group's maritime portfolio.

Martin Larsen, CFO of A.P. Moller Holding, said: "We believe that combining Ocean Yield's compelling platform with our century-long experience in the maritime industry will create a strong partnership. In addition, we see Ocean Yield's business model, with its stable cash flow, as an excellent complement to our existing maritime portfolio."

Ocean Yield holds interests in over 70 modern vessels across several core shipping sectors, including gas carriers, container ships, LNG carriers, and others.

Post transaction, KKR will remain a partner of Ocean Yield through their joint investment in CapeOmega Gas Transportation AS.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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