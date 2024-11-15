Aozora Bank Declares Quarterly Dividend Amid Lower Payout

Aozora Bank (JP:8304) has released an update.

Aozora Bank has announced a second-quarter dividend of 19 yen per common share, which represents 25% of their full-year dividend forecast of 76 yen for FY2024. This payout is from retained earnings and demonstrates the bank’s ongoing commitment to shareholder returns despite a decrease compared to the previous year’s same quarter.

