News & Insights

Stocks
AOZOF

Aozora Bank Declares Quarterly Dividend Amid Lower Payout

November 15, 2024 — 02:25 am EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Aozora Bank (JP:8304) has released an update.

Aozora Bank has announced a second-quarter dividend of 19 yen per common share, which represents 25% of their full-year dividend forecast of 76 yen for FY2024. This payout is from retained earnings and demonstrates the bank’s ongoing commitment to shareholder returns despite a decrease compared to the previous year’s same quarter.

For further insights into JP:8304 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AOZOF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.