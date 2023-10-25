Aon Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Aon plc (Symbol: AON) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $322.28, changing hands as high as $322.69 per share. Aon plc shares are currently trading up about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AON shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AON's low point in its 52 week range is $273.025 per share, with $347.37 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $322.48. The AON DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

