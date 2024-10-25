Aon plc reports Q3 adjusted EPS $2.72, consensus $2.48

Reports Q3 revenue $3.72B, consensus $3.69B. “Our global team delivered another quarter of excellent results in the third quarter, with 7% total organic revenue growth, including all Solution Lines at 6% or greater, which contributed to adjusted operating margin expansion and 17% growth in adjusted EPS,” said Greg Case, CEO of Aon. “Our performance through the first three quarters positions us well to deliver full year results in line with our financial guidance, and demonstrates the success of our 3×3 Plan to bring better client solutions across Risk Capital and Human Capital, powered by Aon Business Services.”

