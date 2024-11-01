News & Insights

AON

Aon plc to acquire UK-based Insurance Broker Griffiths & Armour

November 01, 2024 — 09:20 am EDT

Aon signed a definitive agreement to acquire UK-based insurance broker Griffiths & Armour. Upon completion of the transaction, Griffiths & Armour will become wholly-owned by Aon UK Limited and is proposed to go to market as “Griffiths & Armour, an Aon company”. The acquisition aligns with Aon’s strategy to further expand its presence in the UK and Ireland. With around 200 employees, Griffiths & Armour are known for their specialist expertise in professional indemnity insurance and strength in general insurance broking. As part of the acquisition, Aon is committed to Griffiths & Armour’s Liverpool office at Princes Dock and its strong team in Liverpool, Manchester, Dublin and London. Closing of the transaction is expected to occur in Q1 2025. Aon and Griffiths & Armour will continue to operate independently until the closing date.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

