Aon plc to acquire UK-based Insurance Broker Griffiths & Armour

Aon signed a definitive agreement to acquire UK-based insurance broker Griffiths & Armour. Upon completion of the transaction, Griffiths & Armour will become wholly-owned by Aon UK Limited and is proposed to go to market as “Griffiths & Armour, an Aon company”. The acquisition aligns with Aon’s strategy to further expand its presence in the UK and Ireland. With around 200 employees, Griffiths & Armour are known for their specialist expertise in professional indemnity insurance and strength in general insurance broking. As part of the acquisition, Aon is committed to Griffiths & Armour’s Liverpool office at Princes Dock and its strong team in Liverpool, Manchester, Dublin and London. Closing of the transaction is expected to occur in Q1 2025. Aon and Griffiths & Armour will continue to operate independently until the closing date.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on AON:
- Aon plc in advanced talks to buy Griffiths & Armour, Insurance Insider says
- Coinbase initiated, Edwards Lifesciences upgraded: Wall Street’s top analyst cal
- Aon plc price target raised to $407 from $384 at Evercore ISI
- Aon plc price target raised to $390 from $365 at RBC Capital
- Wells upgrades Aon to Equal Weight with ‘worst’ behind company
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.