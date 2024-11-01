Aon plc to acquire UK-based Insurance Broker Griffiths & Armour

Aon signed a definitive agreement to acquire UK-based insurance broker Griffiths & Armour. Upon completion of the transaction, Griffiths & Armour will become wholly-owned by Aon UK Limited and is proposed to go to market as “Griffiths & Armour, an Aon company”. The acquisition aligns with Aon’s strategy to further expand its presence in the UK and Ireland. With around 200 employees, Griffiths & Armour are known for their specialist expertise in professional indemnity insurance and strength in general insurance broking. As part of the acquisition, Aon is committed to Griffiths & Armour’s Liverpool office at Princes Dock and its strong team in Liverpool, Manchester, Dublin and London. Closing of the transaction is expected to occur in Q1 2025. Aon and Griffiths & Armour will continue to operate independently until the closing date.

