Aon To Buy UK-based Insurance Broker Griffiths & Armour For Undisclosed Terms

November 01, 2024 — 09:35 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Professional services firm Aon plc (AON) announced Friday the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire UK-based insurance broker Griffiths & Armour. Upon completion of the transaction, Griffiths & Armour will become wholly-owned by Aon UK Ltd. and is proposed to go to market as "Griffiths & Armour, an Aon company". The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The acquisition closely aligns with Aon's strategy to further expand its presence in the UK and Ireland. The combination will provide a greater breadth of solutions for clients across both Aon and Griffiths & Armour with complementary strengths that create a platform for further growth in the UK, Ireland and beyond. With around 200 employees, Griffiths & Armour are known for their specialist expertise in professional indemnity insurance and strength in general insurance broking.

As part of the acquisition, Aon is committed to Griffiths & Armour's Liverpool office at Princes Dock and its strong team in Liverpool, Manchester, Dublin and London.

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2025, subject to customary conditions, including regulatory approvals. Aon and Griffiths & Armour will continue to operate independently until the closing date.

