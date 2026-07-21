AOD Ex-Dividend Reminder - 7/23/26

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/23/26, Alpine Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (Symbol: AOD) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.11, payable on 7/31/26. As a percentage of AOD's recent stock price of $10.59, this dividend works out to approximately 1.04%, so look for shares of Alpine Total Dynamic Dividend Fund to trade 1.04% lower — all else being equal — when AOD shares open for trading on 7/23/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from AOD is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 12.46% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of AOD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AOD's low point in its 52 week range is $8.76 per share, with $10.765 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.60.

Alpine Total Dynamic Dividend Fund is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Tuesday trading, Alpine Total Dynamic Dividend Fund shares are currently up about 0.9% on the day.

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Further AOD Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.