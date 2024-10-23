A.O. Smith price target lowered to $81 from $82 at Baird

Baird lowered the firm’s price target on A.O. Smith (AOS) to $81 from $82 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm said 2025 consensus estimate risk remains despite recent reset and 2025 organic earnings growth is likely muted as they see continued sluggish NA WH industry volume growth, persistent China headwinds, and limited near-term pricing gains.

