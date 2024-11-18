ANZ Group Updates Securities Trading Policy

ANZ Group Holdings (AU:ANZ) has released an update.

ANZ Group Holdings has updated its Trading in ANZ Securities Policy by removing certain trading restrictions for specific individuals during the Dividend Reinvestment Plan Pricing Period. This revision aims to maintain market integrity and prevent insider trading while supporting ethical conduct in business operations. The policy applies to all ANZ directors, employees, and contingent workers, emphasizing honesty and integrity in trading activities.

