ANZ Group Submits Annual Financial Report to LSE

November 19, 2024 — 11:19 pm EST

ANZ Group Holdings (AU:ANZ) has released an update.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (ANZBGL) has submitted its 2024 Annual Financial Report to the London Stock Exchange, complying with the UK’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules. This submission highlights ANZBGL’s commitment to transparency and regulatory compliance, offering insights into its financial performance and risk management strategies. This move is likely to attract the attention of investors interested in the bank’s debt securities.

