ANZ Group Reports Profit Dip and Announces Dividend Plans

ANZ Group Holdings (AU:ANZ) has released an update.
ANZ Group Holdings has reported a statutory operating income of AUD 20,547 million for the year ending September 2024, with a decline in statutory profit by 8% to AUD 6,535 million. The company announced a final dividend of 83 cents per share, partially franked at 70%, with options for shareholders to reinvest dividends through its Dividend Reinvestment and Bonus Option Plans. ANZ aims to provide shares for the reinvestment plans via on-market purchases and new share issues, ensuring they rank equally with existing shares.
