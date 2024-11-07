News & Insights

ANZ Group Reports Profit Dip and Announces Dividend Plans

November 07, 2024 — 03:49 pm EST

ANZ Group Holdings (AU:ANZ) has released an update.

ANZ Group Holdings has reported a statutory operating income of AUD 20,547 million for the year ending September 2024, with a decline in statutory profit by 8% to AUD 6,535 million. The company announced a final dividend of 83 cents per share, partially franked at 70%, with options for shareholders to reinvest dividends through its Dividend Reinvestment and Bonus Option Plans. ANZ aims to provide shares for the reinvestment plans via on-market purchases and new share issues, ensuring they rank equally with existing shares.

