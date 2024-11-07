ANZ Group Releases 2024 ESG Supplement

ANZ Group Holdings (AU:ANZ) has released an update.

ANZ Group Holdings has released its 2024 ESG Supplement, highlighting the company’s commitment to ethical, environmental, social, and governance practices. This document, approved by ANZ’s Ethics, Environment, Social and Governance Committee, reflects the company’s ongoing dedication to sustainable and responsible business operations.

