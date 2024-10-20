ANZ Group to Redeem €1 Billion Subordinated Notes

ANZ Group Holdings (AU:ANZ) has released an update.

ANZ Group Holdings has announced the redemption of its €1 billion subordinated notes due in 2029, scheduled for November 2024. This move, approved by APRA, does not suggest future redemption actions on other callable instruments. Investors should note each redemption requires separate regulatory approval.

For further insights into AU:ANZ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.