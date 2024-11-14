News & Insights

ANZ Group Issues SGD 600 Million Subordinated Notes

November 14, 2024 — 11:42 pm EST

ANZ Group Holdings (AU:ANZ) has released an update.

ANZ Group Holdings has announced the issuance of SGD 600 million in fixed rate subordinated notes, aimed at bolstering its financial flexibility under its Euro Medium Term Note Programme. These notes, convertible into ordinary shares if necessary, are designed to ensure the bank’s resilience against potential financial instability. This move reflects ANZ’s proactive approach to maintaining a robust capital structure, appealing to investors watching the bank’s stability and growth potential.

