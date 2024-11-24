News & Insights

AnyMind and Forencos Join Forces for Vietnam Expansion

AnyMind Group Inc. (JP:5027) has released an update.

AnyMind Group Inc. has partnered with South Korean cosmetics brand Forencos to enhance their e-commerce presence in Vietnam, utilizing AnyMind’s robust platform ecosystem for online sales and marketing strategies. This collaboration aims to strengthen Forencos’ market expansion in Vietnam by leveraging AnyMind’s technological and market insights. The partnership is expected to drive significant growth in Forencos’ online sales channels, particularly in social commerce.

