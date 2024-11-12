Antofagasta upgraded to Equal Weight from Underweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded Antofagasta (ANFGF) to Equal Weight from Underweight with a price target of 2,000 GBp, up from 1,500 GBp. The firm says higher copper prices are needed to incentive supply. Materially higher copper prices – potentially well in excess of $5/lb – are required for a considerable period to incentivise boards to approve the next generation of brownfield copper expansions in traditional base, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on ANFGF:
- Antofagasta price target lowered to 1,800 GBp from 1,810 GBp at JPMorgan
- Antofagasta price target lowered to 1,500 GBp from 1,550 GBp at Barclays
- Antofagasta price target lowered to 1,550 GBp from 1,600 GBp at Barclays
- Antofagasta Reports Strong Q3 Copper Production Boost
- Antofagasta price target raised to 1,810 GBp from 1,720 GBp at JPMorgan
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.