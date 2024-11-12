Antofagasta upgraded to Equal Weight from Underweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded Antofagasta (ANFGF) to Equal Weight from Underweight with a price target of 2,000 GBp, up from 1,500 GBp. The firm says higher copper prices are needed to incentive supply. Materially higher copper prices – potentially well in excess of $5/lb – are required for a considerable period to incentivise boards to approve the next generation of brownfield copper expansions in traditional base, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ANFGF:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.