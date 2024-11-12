News & Insights

Stocks
ANFGF

Antofagasta upgraded to Equal Weight from Underweight at Barclays

November 12, 2024 — 04:35 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Barclays upgraded Antofagasta (ANFGF) to Equal Weight from Underweight with a price target of 2,000 GBp, up from 1,500 GBp. The firm says higher copper prices are needed to incentive supply. Materially higher copper prices – potentially well in excess of $5/lb – are required for a considerable period to incentivise boards to approve the next generation of brownfield copper expansions in traditional base, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ANFGF:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ANFGF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.