Antofagasta Appoints New Chair for Sustainability Committee

Antofagasta plc announces a leadership change in its Sustainability and Stakeholder Management Committee, with Eugenia Parot taking over as Chair from Vivianne Blanlot starting January 2025. This strategic move reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to sustainability and effective stakeholder engagement. Investors and market watchers may view this as a positive step towards enhancing Antofagasta’s corporate governance.

