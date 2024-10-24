News & Insights

Antipa Minerals Plans New Share Issuance to Boost Capital

October 24, 2024 — 12:34 am EDT

Antipa Minerals Limited (AU:AZY) has released an update.

Antipa Minerals Limited has announced a proposed issuance of nearly 3 million fully paid ordinary shares, underscoring its strategy to potentially raise capital and expand its financial base. This move may attract interest from investors looking to capitalize on growth opportunities in the minerals sector.

