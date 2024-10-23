Antipa Minerals Highlights Promising Minyari Dome Project

Antipa Minerals Limited (AU:AZY) has released an update.

Antipa Minerals Ltd has released an updated scoping study for its Minyari Dome Gold-Copper Project, showcasing exceptional stand-alone development potential. The company advises investors to disregard previous peer comparisons from the presentation. This update highlights Antipa’s commitment to advancing its promising mining prospects.

