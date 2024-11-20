Antipa Minerals Director’s Interest Update: Expired Options

Antipa Minerals Limited (AU:AZY) has released an update.

Antipa Minerals Ltd has announced a change in the interests of its director, Mark Trevor Rodda, as 12 million unlisted options expired without being exercised. This change affects the securities held indirectly through entities like Sodelu Pty Ltd and Napier Capital Pty Ltd, while the overall number of fully paid ordinary shares remains unchanged.

