Antilles Gold Reveals Promising Outlook for Cuban Mine

Antilles Gold (AU:AAU) has released an update.

Antilles Gold has announced promising results from the updated scoping study for the Nueva Sabana gold-copper mine in Cuba, predicting an estimated operating profit of $60 million in the first 22 months. The mine’s initial stage is projected to have a 4.8-year life with additional exploration potential to extend its lifespan and enhance its net present value. Antilles Gold is negotiating an off-take agreement to secure advanced payments for concentrate to fund construction costs.

For further insights into AU:AAU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.