Antilles Gold Reveals Promising Outlook for Cuban Mine

November 13, 2024 — 08:41 pm EST

Antilles Gold (AU:AAU) has released an update.

Antilles Gold has announced promising results from the updated scoping study for the Nueva Sabana gold-copper mine in Cuba, predicting an estimated operating profit of $60 million in the first 22 months. The mine’s initial stage is projected to have a 4.8-year life with additional exploration potential to extend its lifespan and enhance its net present value. Antilles Gold is negotiating an off-take agreement to secure advanced payments for concentrate to fund construction costs.

