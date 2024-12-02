Antilles Gold Nears Project Start in Cuban Venture

Antilles Gold (AU:AAU) has released an update.
Antilles Gold’s joint venture in Cuba, Minera La Victoria, is on the brink of completing pre-development activities for the Nueva Sabana gold-copper mine. With all necessary approvals secured and key contracts in place, the company is focused on finalizing financing to kickstart construction, eyeing substantial cash flow potential. Investors are keen as the company shifts its focus to future projects amidst strong gold and antimony market conditions.
