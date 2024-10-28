News & Insights

Antero Resources initiated with a Buy at BofA

October 28, 2024 — 06:15 am EDT

BofA initiated coverage of Antero Resources (AR) with a Buy rating and $36 price target Antero is the largest producer of natural gas liquids, which the firm calls “a key differentiator” versus peers that are mainly focused on dry natural gas. The primary benefit of Antero’s liquids-focused strategy is higher realizations, as the majority of the NGL barrel commands higher prices, the analyst tells investors.

