Antero Midstream Corporation Bottom Line Declines In Q2

(RTTNews) - Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) announced a profit for second quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $86.04 million, or $0.18 per share. This compares with $124.51 million, or $0.26 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 11.7% to $269.80 million from $305.47 million last year.

Antero Midstream Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $86.04 Mln. vs. $124.51 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.18 vs. $0.26 last year. -Revenue: $269.80 Mln vs. $305.47 Mln last year.

