Anteris Technologies Suspends Trading for U.S. Relocation

Anteris Technologies Ltd (ASX: AVR) will be suspended from trading as it finalizes a scheme allowing Anteris Technologies Global Corp. to acquire all its shares, effectively relocating the company to the United States. This strategic move is aimed at facilitating an initial public offering of ATGC’s common stock in the U.S. and marks a significant shift in the company’s global operations. The suspension is expected to last until December 17, 2024, when ATGC will be listed on the ASX.

