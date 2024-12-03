Anteris Technologies Plans US Relocation and Nasdaq IPO

Anteris Technologies (AU:AVR) has released an update.

Anteris Technologies has received approval from the Supreme Court of Queensland for its share and option schemes, paving the way for the company to re-domicile to the United States under the newly-formed Anteris Technologies Global Corp. The transition involves a planned IPO on Nasdaq, although its success is contingent on market conditions and regulatory approvals. Investors should watch for key dates as the company aims to commence trading on the US exchange by mid-December.

