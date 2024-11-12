News & Insights

Anteris Technologies Moves Forward with Nasdaq IPO Plans

November 12, 2024 — 01:17 am EST

Anteris Technologies (AU:AVR) has released an update.

Anteris Technologies has received court approval for the dispatch of a supplementary scheme booklet, paving the way for its IPO on Nasdaq by the end of 2024. The company continues to recommend that shareholders and optionholders vote in favor of the proposed schemes at the rescheduled meetings on December 3, 2024. This development marks significant progress in Anteris’s strategic plans, promising potential growth for investors.

