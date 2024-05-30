AnteoTech Lists New Options on ASX

AnteoTech Ltd (AU:ADO) has released an update.

AnteoTech Ltd has announced the issue of new options to participants of a recent fundraising initiative, which are exercisable at 3.5 cents until May 2026, with a bonus option scheme for early exercise. These new options are now listed on the ASX under the ticker ADOO. AnteoTech specializes in applied materials technology for clean energy and life sciences, with notable products like Anteo X™ for the battery manufacturing industry and AnteoBind™ for diagnostics.

