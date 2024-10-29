AnteoTech Gains Momentum in Clean Energy and Life Sciences

AnteoTech Ltd (AU:ADO) has released an update.

AnteoTech Ltd has made significant strides in the clean energy and life sciences sectors, highlighted by securing its first commercial order for the Ultranode™ battery technology from Mercedes Benz. The company is also expanding its market reach through evaluations of its Anteo X™ technology with various global companies and a promising US$1.8 million contract with the Serum Institute of India. With a focus on increasing the silicon content in battery anodes, AnteoTech aims to enhance battery performance and establish substantial commercial opportunities.

