AnteoTech Director Bolsters Stake in Company

Ewen Crouch, a director at AnteoTech Ltd, has increased his indirect interest in the company through the acquisition of 2,000,000 ordinary shares at $0.025 each and 1,000,000 listed options exercisable at $0.035 until May 31, 2026, following his participation in the company’s Placement and Share Purchase Plan. No securities were disposed of in the process, thus bolstering Crouch’s total holdings to 4,437,500 ordinary shares and 1,468,750 options across different categories.

